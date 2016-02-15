Comcast’s Nationwide Outage On Presidents Day Causes Nationwide Outrage On Twitter

The customers of the country’s largest cable company hoping to spend the Presidents Day holiday on their couch bingeing on the latest shows or watching the Grammy Awards had a rude awakening Monday morning: Cable TV service was down in large areas across the U.S., including Seattle, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Portland, New York, Baltimore, Washington, Philadelphia, and Boston, according to DownDetector .

Beginning at around 10 a.m. ET, a huge spike in outage reports from across the country appeared on DownDetector—accompanied by, of course, a flurry of furious tweets to Comcast. Most customers said they could access local channels but nothing else.

Comcast’s help line was so inundated with calls that many people tweeted they could not get through.

Meanwhile, Comcast’s Twitter support team struggled to keep up with complaints.

This is how the hashtag #Comcast surged this morning, according to an analysis of a sample of tweets by Hashtags.org:

As of posting, the company’s main Twitter feed, however, made no mention of the outage. A tweet about its rural broadband program raised the ire of some customers who were struggling with their own service.

It’s unclear if Comcast will issue refunds, as it did after two outages in three days struck the X1 platform in 2014. Update 2 p.m. ET: A Comcast spokesperson, Jennifer Khoury, sent Fast Company a statement, which Comcast also posted on its website: