The Passing Of Justice Scalia: What Happens Now?

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia has died at 79 , leaving a vacancy in the high court as the country is in the process of choosing a new leader.

Justice Scalia, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Reagan in 1986, was its strongest conservative voice. His sudden departure ratchets up the political stakes in the current presidential election, because the next president could end up choosing his replacement.

When a Supreme Court Justice dies, retires, or is impeached, it’s the standing president’s job to select the replacement (under Article III of the U.S. Constitution), but the Senate must hold hearings and approve the nominee by a majority vote.

And there’s the rub. This Senate, which is divided in favor of Republicans by a 54 to 44 margin, is apt to block Obama’s choices, especially if they are liberal-leaning. It may even try to simply block all of Obama’s nominees until his time in office is up, leaving the job to what many senators hope will be a new Republican president next January.

Presidential candidate and constitutional lawyer Ted Cruz was thinking along those lines almost immediately after the news of Scalia’s death.

Two Republicans will effectively determine the fate of the president’s nominees: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (who once said the GOP’s central goal is making Obama a single-term president) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

We’re not talking about just any justice here. Scalia was the hard-core Constitutionalist anchor on the court, and as such was seen as an important, even inspiring, figure by members of the Tea Party and far-right movements now speaking loudly in the nation’s political discourse. His high-profile conservative opinions on abortion, gay rights, and gun control have become talking points for GOP political candidates and supporters.