From Bankruptcy To Booming Business: How The Dog Whisperer Rebuilt His Life

Emmy-nominated TV personality, best-selling author, and dog expert Cesar Millan tells us about the downfall of his business and what it took to rebuild his brand.

Millan came to the U.S. with no money and no English skills–and built his brand from scratch, scoring a hit TV show in which he rehabilitated dogs and helped them (and sometimes even their owners) become the best versions of themselves. Then, in 2010, a bombshell: Millan found out he didn’t actually own the businesses he built. In this interview, Millan talks about he rebuilt his “pack.”

Photos: Allan Weissman