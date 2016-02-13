I Tried (And Failed) To Get eHarmony’s CEO To Use Tinder

I was a little early for my date with Dr. Neil Clark Warren, the founder and CEO of eHarmony. Recently out of a long relationship and somewhat despairing over the feasibility of long-term partnership, I did not see myself visiting his famed, marriage-oriented website anytime soon. I’d been doing a lot of left-swiping and right-swiping of late, and it was pretty compelling. And so I had an agenda for our interview: I was going to get Dr. Neil Clark Warren to try out the competition. I was going to get the 81-year-old founder of America’s premiere marital-bliss brokerage to try Tinder.

Dr. Neil Clark Warren

The first small wrench in my plan occurred when Dr. Warren showed up with his wife, Marylyn, who is two years his junior. The Warrens are the poster grandparents for long-term monogamy: A general air of peace, friendship, and goodness surrounds them on the eve of their 57th anniversary. Soon, they launched into the story of their early courtship and marriage. They met at Pepperdine; their relationship deepened when he studied for the ministry at Princeton (“dumb,” he says now), and she was a United Airlines stewardess (“that used to be the hottest thing you could be”). They married at 22 and 24, have had three girls, and a bevy of grandchildren.

But in a sense, they simply got lucky. Most of their close friends have been divorced multiple times. And when they got married, Dr. Warren hadn’t yet acquired all of his hard-earned knowledge about what makes a marriage succeed or fail. That came much later, in his second career as a psychologist; he witnessed in his work the ugly demise of countless marriages. And he came to feel that most of the marriages failed, not because of any specific wrongdoing on the part of one or another of the partners, but rather, the two simply hadn’t been built for long-term compatibility across a variety of axes.

At 65, Dr. Warren decided to enter the business of prevention, rather than therapy, with eHarmony. EHarmony’s “special sauce” is this: It measures your traits along those various axes (intelligence, attractiveness, adaptability, and so on), and only serves up potential partners representing a broad-spectrum match. (More scientifically minded than other dating sites, some onlookers still question just how scientific this all is, noting that Warren hasn’t published in peer-reviewed journals, and eHarmony has a habit of cherry-picking its data to sell itself, like any business.)

By now, at our lunch, the Warrens were going on about their courtship (“We were starry-eyed . . . ”), and I was quickly losing my urgency to scandalize them with a glimpse of how young people actually date today. What’s more, far from being the Pollyanna-like marriage thumper I’d suspected, Dr. Warren kept saying all sorts of surprising, interesting, resonant things. “I always used to say, if you’re happy being single, you might want to think seriously about being single,” he says. “I think there should be a lot more single people. As a culture, we’re afraid of it.”

The PR pitch that had led me to take this meeting was about how millennials were supposedly flocking to eHarmony in droves, but this seemed like news to Dr. Warren, and at any rate, he didn’t seem to care. He was much more interested in people coming to eHarmony at the moment they were ready for it, whatever their age. “I think the individual has to get his own life worked out. Once you get your own life worked out, you’re a free person! I think the date of marriage needs to get older and older.” Anxieties about fertility were overrated: “Women have fertility at least through 40, and women are having babies in their 50s now. Get the career thing figured out first, and don’t put that heavy burden on a relationship.”

He went on: “If more people would synchronize their coming to eHarmony with having satisfied their pressing inner need to get their own work sorted out . . . ” he trailed off. “Your work is central to your personal identity. Your marriage—that’s important, too—but it’s not as important as getting your identity sorted out.”