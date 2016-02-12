What If The Web Existed In 1973? New York Mag Flashes Back For HBO’s “Vinyl”

Readers of New York mag are being temporarily shot through a time-warp this weekend thanks to a marketing partnership between the mag and HBO’s new 1970s-era show Vinyl. It’s almost as if the Internet existed 40 years ago. Same clicks, more quaaludes.

Among the throwbacks are the style section talks about the return of elegance, there’s a look at opposing views on the state of New York City, and a profile of Ahmet Ertegün, president of Atlantic Records. There’s also a custom infographic of memorable 1973 New York City bars, clubs and art spaces.

All the pieces are original New York magazine articles from 1973–the year Vinyl takes place–with stories in music, culture, drugs, style, and more. The throwbacks were digitized from the archives and will be live until February 14.