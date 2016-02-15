Squarespace Gets Some Soul With Leon Bridges For The Grammys

Fresh off a wickedly weird Super Bowl campaign that had Key & Peele doing livestreaming sportscasting, Squarespace is turning its attention to The Grammys with a stylish, soulful spotlight on Leon Bridges.

In the spot, by agency Preacher and director Danny Clinch, we see the Grammy-nominated throwback R&B artist walking through a dramatization of his own journey from washing dishes and open mics in Fort Worth, TX, to recording his debut album and touring the world.

The campaign also includes the documentary “This is Home,” set for a March release. The short doc follows Bridges as he wraps up his first year of touring and returns to his hometown of Fort Worth. The trailer, exclusively here on Co.Create, will officially launch to coincide with The Grammys on February 15th on Squarespace.com and LeonBridges.com.

Squarespace’s Chief Creative Officer David Lee says when the brand first learned that Leon was a Squarespace customer, they immediately wanted to his amazing story. “Leon has had a meteoric rise in a very short time,” says Lee. “A year ago, he was washing dishes in Fort Worth, Texas, and playing to local crowds at bars just trying to make a living. Now he’s playing to stadiums and headlining tours around the world on the biggest stage. Once we started talking to him, getting to know him better and meeting the people in his life, we realized that there was an opportunity to do something so much bigger than just an ad campaign. We want Leon’s story to inspire others to pursue their passions wholeheartedly, and we hope they share it with the world on Squarespace.”

At The Grammys, Bridges is up for Best R&B Album, and this isn’t his first foray into brand work. He starred in the second campaign for Apple Music last year, among other up-and-coming artists like Shamir, Kygo, Flo Morrissey, and James Bay.