Remembering The Design Legacy Of Steve Jobs’s Other Great Computer Company

While making the recent Steve Jobs biopic, researchers working for Aaron Sorkin found a VHS tape containing a long-lost video of Jobs launching the NeXT workstation in 1988, the eponymous first computer of his second computer company, also called NeXT. While the Mac was for home consumers, the NeXT workstation was for education and enterprise, but as the video makes clear, there’s more to NeXT’s legacy than that. Unlike Apple, NeXT was founded from the ground up as a design-thinking company, with some huge design talent attached.

The first designer who teamed up with Jobs for NeXT was graphic design legend Paul Rand, who developed the NeXT brand identity, including its colorful, skewed, boxy logo. Rand was 71 at the time, and had previously designed the logos for Esquire, IBM, ABC, and UPS, among many others. After badgering IBM to make an exception for NeXT when it came to Rand’s contract, Jobs approached the designer in 1986, almost three years before the first NeXT computer hit shelves and just months after leaving Apple.

When Rand flew out to Palo Alto, Jobs told him that his next computer would be a perfect cube (a shape Jobs returned to when he came back to Apple with the still-beloved PowerMac G4 Cube). So Rand pitched him a cube, tilted at a 28-degree angle. As recounted in Walter Isaacson’s official Steve Jobs biography, Jobs wasn’t so sure about this. He demanded tons of options to consider. Rand sneered at him. “I will solve your problem, and you will pay me,” he told Jobs. “You can use what I produce, or not, but I will not do options, and either way you will pay me.”

At the end of the day, Rand had his way. Jobs payed him $100,000 to design the NeXT identity, a staggering amount for the time, especially considering the fact that the contract between the two did not allow for any back and forth: Jobs had to take what he got. When Rand finally revealed his design to Jobs, the NeXT CEO only had one complaint—he thought the yellow used in the “e” was too dark, and asked Rand to change it. Rand reportedly smashed his fist on the table and screamed at Jobs: “I’ve been doing this for 50 years! I know what I’m doing.” Jobs ended up losing the argument. The color stayed, making Rand one of the few people in the history of the world who ever won a head-to-head argument against Jobs.

Here’s a great video of Rand debuting the identity to Jobs and his NeXT team (including a young Susan Kare).

The other great designer who helped make the NeXT a reality was Hartmut Esslinger. The founder of Frog Design, Esslinger had previously worked with Jobs to conceptualize some very weird and outré designs for future Apple products, none of which ever hit the market. He also helped create the so-called “Snow White design language” of industrial design that Apple used for all of its computers starting with the Apple IIc, and continuing until 1990.

When Jobs started NeXT, Esslinger jumped ship, winding down his contract with Apple and helping Jobs realize his dream computer. Each side of the NeXT computer was to be exactly a foot long, a mathematically perfect cube that made it a nightmare to actually produce.