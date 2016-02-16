Why Millennials Don’t Need Special Treatment To Thrive At Work

Companies are rightly concerned with figuring out what to do about millennials. Two of the biggest questions on that front are about how to manage a multigenerational workplace and retain their best young talent–both questions that the International Consortium for Executive Development Research ‘s (ICEDR) recent report sets out to answer, with a special eye to millennial women. These are the five key requests the ICEDR says millennial women ask of employers:

“Know me”: Invest the time to understand me as a person and what interests me both inside and outside of work. “Challenge me”: I want to have continued opportunities to learn and grow. “Connect me:” Relationships are important—I want to interact and collaborate with a wide network of people. “Inspire me”: I want to derive a sense of meaning from my work. “Unleash me”: I want to take good risks and have autonomy over my time and projects.

While it’s true that women and millennials face unique challenges in the workplace that others don’t, addressing them might be easier than companies seem to think. When it comes down to the essential elements needed to thrive at work, one size pretty much does fit all.

So why aren’t we getting it right? For starters, it may be that the pursuit of a workplace “framework for women” or a “model for millennials” is leading us to lose sight of the fundamentals. At base, the same ingredients that drive success for a male baby boomer are the same as those for a female millennial. It might actually serve organizations and their employees–all their employees–better to refocus on those shared features.

If you glance over the ICEDR’s framework, you’ll notice plenty of congruence with a handful of other recent models for workplace well-being and success. For instance, what researchers call “centered leadership” is built on these five dimensions:

Meaning Framing (adapting to change and building self-awareness) Energizing (tapping into the our natural energy reserves and rhythms) Connecting (interacting and collaborating with a wide network of people) Engaging (taking good risks and using your voice)

Sound familiar? This framework, too, was developed specifically with women leaders in mind, yet McKinsey acknowledges, “It is the centered women or man who sustains a successful leadership journey.” The “PERMA” model of well-being developed by Dr. Martin Seligman likewise consists of five elements:

Positive emotions Engagement Relationships Meaning Achievement

Of course, five may simply be a practical number for management experts to convey their research. But the bigger point is that their substance is remarkably similar. Here are a few basic strategies, drawn from these and other models, that leaders and managers can use to help everyone in their organizations thrive, age and gender aside.

One of the consistent themes in many models of leadership and well-being is having good relationships. That makes sense: Success in so many facets of life depends on how you approach interactions with other people. At work, people differ in their preferences for reciprocity–how much they prefer to give versus take. According to Wharton Professor Adam Grant, takers like to get more than they give, while givers focus more on other’s needs. Matchers are a mix of the two, striking an even balance between giving and taking.