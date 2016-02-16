The Wrong Way To Praise People And Why It Can Backfire

From our earliest school days, we’re told success is all about hard work and persistence. But there may be more to it than that. Dr. Carol S. Dweck, a leading researcher in the field of motivation and a professor of psychology at Stanford University, has shown that hard work and persistence may actually be byproducts of a more fundamental characteristic, something she calls a “growth mind-set.” And by praising people for working hard and keeping at it, we might be cutting growth short.

A “fixed mind-set” convinces us that our talents, abilities, and intelligence itself are all static properties.

Josh Waitzkin is an international chess champ and the subject of the 1993 movie Searching for Bobby Fischer. “The moment we believe that success is determined by an ingrained level of ability,” Waitzkin told Psychology Today in 2008, “we will be brittle in the face of adversity. Looking back, Waitzkin says that losing his first national chess championship was one of the best things that happened to him: It prevented him from believing he was smarter than everyone else and therefore didn’t have to work hard.

According to Dweck, there are roughly two kinds of mind-sets when it comes to learning. A “fixed mind-set” convinces us that our talents, abilities, and intelligence are all static properties. Ultimately, that belief tends to sap our motivation to learn and engage, since we see our personal status quo as unalterable.

On the other hand, those with a “growth mind-set” believe they can get better through practice, dedication, and good mentoring. People who have a growth mind-set, says Dweck, “believe everyone can get smarter if they apply themselves. Those are the people who remain vigorously engaged with learning, especially in the face of difficulty.”

In a 2011 study, Dweck cites “The Power of Yet” in her TED Talk. Students’ brains were monitored as they worked on a task and made mistakes. Those with fixed mind-sets tended to run from their errors and ignore them, while participants with growth mind-sets explored what went wrong and were more interested in correcting it. They remained curious, which ultimately proved more effective.