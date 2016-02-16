These Are The Most In-Demand Careers For Millennials In 2016

With millennials now holding the largest share of any generation within the U.S. workforce, Pew Research shows , many new workers are wondering which careers are in demand. In 2015, skilled trade workers, drivers, and teachers saw top spots .

But in 2016, it’s all about health care.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Employment Projections, opportunities in the health care industry are dominating the job landscape, no matter how you cut the data. Whether you look at fastest-growing occupations, highest-paying occupations, or most new jobs from 2014 to 2024, this sector is dominating. See for yourself.

See full charts here.

It’s not a mystery why health care job opportunities are booming—it’s in large part due to the U.S. government subsidizing the industry, increasing the number of eligible health care recipients among an aging population. With more folks being treated comes more demand for employment.

This is great news for millennials interested in a career in health care, especially because the majority of the fastest-growing health care jobs are entry level. They should also heed the promise of high pay later in health care careers, as demonstrated by the number of senior health care positions sitting atop the BLS’s highest-paying occupations list.

Stanley Tan, CEO of OwlGuru.com, a site specializing in career data, is convinced health care jobs will be widely available well into the future, but urges millennials to consider these three questions when choosing a career:

Does the career fit with your personality? Does the career suit your financial goals? Are there enough jobs available?

Though his first question is by definition personal, and the second depends on an individual’s financial goals, the third is substantiated by BLS data. Overall, the industry is projected to grow 19% from 2014 to 2024. And according to PayScale, national annual salaries of widely available health care occupations are much higher than the average for all industries: registered nurse, $60,000 and home health agency administrator, $76,000, for example.