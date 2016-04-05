Google’s Tilt Brush Is The First Great VR App

When the HTC Vive headset goes on sale today, the virtual reality community has a challenge: A whole load of non-gamers who are eager to check out virtual reality, but haven’t necessarily logged in hundreds of PlayStation and Xbox hours. For those non-gamers–and everyone else–one of the most intuitive virtual reality apps created is there to help them explore their world: a painting app, of all things.

Tilt Brush is Google’s self-proclaimed app for “Painting in 3D space with virtual reality,” comes bundled with the headset, and is the first great art app for virtual reality. Using the app and the controllers on systems like the Vive, users can create amazingly detailed artwork. It’s intuitive, intensely immersive, and does something funny… While a user plays around with the different brushes and pencils and zooms, they learn how to use the virtual reality controllers.

I tried Tilt Brush most recently at VRLA, a trade show for all things virtual reality, that took place in Los Angeles earlier this year. Tilt Brush was among a suite of virtual reality apps presented in a demo by Nvidia, a hardware firm heavily invested in the VR space. The painting app was the standout among the introductory applications; all it took was 30 seconds of explanation from the employee showing off the headset rig, and I was immediately creating art. It was swift, immersive, and altogether awesome.

What caught my attention was how simple it was to use, both in early demos I tried out and in the final version at the trade show. There weren’t any complicated rules to figure out or demonstrations to acclimate me to the virtual world. All it took to get me creating art in three dimensions all around me was a few words of instructions from someone who used the app before.

Tilt Brush isn’t the only app of its kind. There are several other competing virtual reality art apps such as Oculus’s Quill and Medium, but Tilt Brush has been both exposed to the largest audience and has–as of press time in early 2016–the widest availability.

Google acquired Skillman & Hackett, Tilt Brush’s creators and a company named after founders/Tilt Brush developers Drew Skillman and Patrick Hackett, for an undisclosed sum in 2015. Since then, the app has been increasingly presented as an introductory app for virtual reality applications.

“Tilt Brush, at its core, is a virtual reality painting application. It creates something anyone can use, intuitively, for kids, artists, and absolutely anyone,” Skillman told Fast Company. “Within the first 30 or 45 seconds, anyone can start VR painting and making marks in space all around them. […] It allows everyone to see how powerful VR is and how transformative it will be.”