Why Christy Turlington Burns Is Working To Improve Women’s Lives Around the World

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Christy Turlington Burns, founder of Every Mother Counts, tells us how she became inspired to become a maternal heath advocate and what she does to make healthcare more accessible to women everywhere–one lady at a time.

