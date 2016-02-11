How Do Bernie Sanders And Hillary Clinton Compare On Women’s Issues?

In recent weeks, the tension has ratcheted up between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton supporters, especially among women in the wake of some recent comments by celebrities and the Vermont senator’s overwhelming victory in the New Hampshire primary. Over the weekend, feminist icon Gloria Steinem was forced to apologize for calling Sanders supporters “young women who aren’t serious in their politics,” while Clinton supporter Madeleine Albright stirred up anger by claiming that “there’s a special place in hell” for women who don’t help each other, implicitly, by voting for the female candidate.

Clinton, the former Secretary of State who is vying to become America’s first woman president, has had trouble convincing young women to support her. In New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday night, 7 out of every 10 women under the age of 45 voted for Sanders. According to exit polls, many young women were galvanized by Sanders, believed that he was a more progressive candidate, and resented the assumption that they would line up behind Clinton simply because she’s a woman.

On women’s issues, the two candidates’ positions are almost identical. They both are strongly pro-choice and support equal pay for equal work legislation, universal pre-K education programs, and paid family leave.

The following chart, via PowerToFly, outlines the two candidates’ past and present positions on some of these issues:

Of course, it remains to be seen how they would execute these policies, since some of them only consist of vague promises.