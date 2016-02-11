Winter Is Coming… So Here’s a First Look At “Game Of Thrones” Season Six

Until Game of Thrones‘ sixth season premieres on April 24th, we won’t know for sure just what is happening. TV fans don’t know. Book readers don’t know. IS JON SNOW ALIVE?!? (Is he dead? Is he dead/alive?) So many questions. So few answers. But we do have photos. Twenty photos.

HBO has continued its pitch perfect lead up campaign of trickling out a poster here, a seconds-long teaser there, just enough to remind us that winter is coming and now is as good a time as any to rekindle our obsession with the ups and downs of Westorosi life.

Theon and Sansa! Bran… standing? Tyrion drinking (natch). Let the nerd sleuthing begin.