Are You The Youngest Person In Your Office? Here’s How To Get Ahead

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Are you feeling overlooked because you are the youngest person in your office? The editor-in-chief of Yahoo Style, Joe Zee, has some important advice for you. Step 1? Work hard! Step 2? Speak up! Yeah, it might be scary–but you’ll get nowhere if you don’t take risks.

