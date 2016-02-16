advertisement
Want To Snag A Mentor? You Gotta Make The First Move

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Mentors are crucial to your career. But how do you find someone to take such an interest in you? In this video, Joe Zee, the Editor-in-Chief of Yahoo Style, shares a simple-but-important tip to help you snag the right mentor. Hint: You gotta be brave enough to make the first move.

