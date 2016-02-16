advertisement
This Extremely Charming Man Reveals The Simple Secret To Making Friends At Work

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Joe Zee, Editor-In-Chief of Yahoo Style, knows a thing or two about making friends at work. In this quick video, he shares the secret to making office pals–and the best part is, it’s incredibly simple.

