GE Gets Unimpossible, Shock Top Reviews Super Bowl Ads: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

If we’re all being honest here, I’m going to come out and say I missed Newcastle this Super Bowl. The meta-ad attitude, frolicking in the ridiculousness of the big game hype, the millions spent, and the fact we’re all watching anyway. Everyone and their mother’s brother took some time to review the Super Bowl ads this year , but to follow up its game ad Shock Top and comedian TJ Miller did some ad criticism of their own for a brilliant focus group of two. Onward!

What: The talking beer tap handle and TJ Miller critique their fellow Super Bowl advertisers.

Who: Shock Top, Anomaly Toronto

Why We Care: Fun, funny, and more often than not, spot on. “Are they gonna eat those dogs?“

What: The brand announces its partnership with Lillehammer 2016 Youth Olympic Games with an inspirational call for teen athletes to fight through the pressure and fear of high-stakes sport.

Who: Samsung, 72andSunny Amsterdam

Why We Care: Frankly, on one hand it has the look and feel of a pretty standard smartphone and/or Nike ad. But it’s the focus on youth athletes, seeing the determination, blood, sweat, and tears among amateurs, coupled with a realistic integration of the product in how they use technology and social media, takes this one up a notch.

What: GE Theater presents a series of digital short films using science to challenge a few longstanding expressions of impossibility.

Who: General Electric

Why We Care: The brand follows up its hit podcast The Message by extending its “GE Theater” banner to include more fun, science and innovation-inspired content that aren’t overly branded yet tie into GE perfectly.

What: Kevin Hart gets chirped by his son over some cool, new Foot Locker gear.

Who: Foot Locker, BBDO New York

Why We Care: Hart isn’t exactly hurting for exposure these days, but this ad takes some of his classic self-depreciating overconfidence and pits it against a child, with subdued-yet-hilarious results.

What: The brand’s first-ever TV ad turns zombies into The Jogging Dead.

Who: Brooks Running, Leo Burnett Chicago

Why We Care: Anything zombie related is going to get people’s attention, but as easy as cashing in on a pop culture phenomenon looks, this could’ve been awful. Here we get some great looking brain-eaters as a metaphor for our own laziness, and these walkers may just inspire you to be a runner.