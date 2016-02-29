As Schools Emphasize Computer Science, How Do We Teach Teachers To Code?

Last month, President Obama announced a plan to bring computer science into all American classrooms . The initiative, called Computer Science For All , would devote part of the 2017 fiscal budget—about $4 billion in funding for states and $100 million for school districts—to bringing public schools up to standard with their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education programs. Computer science is a “new basic” skill, the president said, and our children can no longer afford to miss out.

Whether the ambitious new plan comes to fruition will depend largely on the budget being approved. In addition to those proposed funds, more than $135 million is already being made available, thanks to investments from the National Science Foundation and the Corporation for National and Community Service. That money will go directly toward supporting and training teachers in computer science. But what exactly does that mean? When, where, and how will this training take place?

“Learning how to code is certainly not an easy task, but it pales in comparison to learning how to teach.”

One thing it doesn’t mean, or it really shouldn’t mean, is that we replace any existing teachers with engineers or computer science specialists. “Learning how to code is certainly not an easy task, but it pales in comparison to learning how to teach,” says Adam Enbar, cofounder of the Flatiron School, a coding academy in New York.

Indeed, it doesn’t matter how well you know your way around a line of code if you can’t impart that information clearly to a pupil, a lesson Gina Sipley, a former English and social studies teacher, experienced firsthand when she herself was learning to code through a General Assembly course. “The teacher we had was a brilliant programmer, that was clear, but had never taught before,” she explains. “So as the course went on, people sought out the teachers in the room and said, ‘This doesn’t make sense. How would you present the information?’ I don’t have a deep content knowledge at all, but I know how people learn best and how to structure lessons so people are going to get the most out of it.”

So, what’s the smartest, most effective way to go about teaching our 3.1 million existing public school teachers to code, so they’re prepared to teach our students?

As it stands now, if a teacher wants to study computer science, the onus is on him or her to find a course, pony up the dough, and carve out the hours. This can be difficult for teachers, many of whom are already strapped for time and resources. As an example, in New York, a part-time front-end development course with General Assembly costs $3,500 and requires at least six hours of availability a week for 10 weeks. This means the most realistic option is to take a course during the summer, as Sipley did. “There’s a lot of pressure on you as an individual to take that task on,” she says. She had the benefit of living near a metropolitan tech hub, but teachers living in rural areas might not share the same advantage.

If we really want teachers to prioritize this new skill, we must make it easy to access. One good example of an institution doing this well is the Hamlin School, an all-girls private school in San Francisco. A few years ago, the school began to teach computer science to every student, from kindergarten through 8th grade. But instead of asking the staff to give up their free time to learn coding, they built computer science classes into the existing school schedule. Training happens at biweekly staff meetings where an eight-person “tech team” works with the teachers in small groups or individually. “It’s not after-hours,” says Mark Picketts, director of technology and innovation at Hamlin. “They’re paid to be there. If you don’t provide that time, it’s just another thing they’re expected to do. By not giving the time, you’re telling them you don’t value it enough.”