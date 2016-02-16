How Employers Are Wasting Time And Money To Recruit New Hires

It’s a jobseekers’ market , thanks to the confluence of low unemployment and company growth across industries. With over 100 occupations in the U.S. currently posting more jobs than actual hires month over month, according to CareerBuilder , the war for talent is on.

So you would think employers would be scrambling to figure out the best ways to lure talent, especially considering that millennials who will make up 75% of the workforce in the next decade are itching for their next career opportunity. Deloitte found that 44% of millennials say, if given the choice, they would like to leave their current employers in the next two years.

Unfortunately, employers aren’t quite stepping up according to the findings in the latest Candidate Experience report from the Talent Board, a nonprofit research organization for the recruiting industry.

The report suggests that while the majority of organizations are investing in better talent acquisition strategies, such as using social media like LinkedIn to better engage candidates, the researchers say, “In some cases, they are ignoring the most basic aspect of engaging talent–consistent communication.”

This trend was one of several important takeaways to come out of 2015’s annual survey, in which the Talent Board analyzed data from more than 100,000 people who applied for jobs at 185 North American companies, including many of whom weren’t ultimately hired.

Although most companies send an immediate “thank you” to the candidate when they receive an application, only 40% of recruiters respond at all. This may be due to the number of applications–an average of 200 per job opening, according to the report. Nearly half of candidates say they never got an application status update, or were told why the employer asked for information on gender, race, and ethnicity. Nor did the employer offer the option to save their application for a later date.

This is in spite of the fact that companies have multiple ways to engage and communicate with candidates. Seventy-six percent of candidates do their own research before applying, including looking on companies’ websites. Fifty-five percent of job hunters also reported already having a relationship with the company they’d like to work for, either as an existing customer, through an internship, etc. Both suggest that companies could leverage those connections, either through technology (data tracking, loyalty programs) or through personal outreach, but they aren’t.