3 Simple Yet Effective Ways To Teach Team Resilience

We tend to think about resilience as something individuals learn through experience: Get knocked down and figure out how to brush yourself off, and chances are, you’ll be back on your feet faster the next time you’re thrown for a loop. But the truth is that resilience is as much a characteristic of high-performing groups as of high-performing individuals. And many of the leaders I know aren’t quite sure what resilience is in the first place, much less how to imbue their workers with it.

Resilience, according to the American Psychological Association, is “the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats, or significant sources of stress.” Social support is essential for stress management within and among groups. Unfortunately, business throws some hard punches–not just at individuals, but at entire teams and companies, too. I’ve seen structural changes, angry clients, and missed sales opportunities cause companywide tension. Left unaddressed, these stressors snowball, creating toxic work environments. This can lead workers to mismanage stress, become disengaged, or even give up. That puts the burden on leaders to take a proactive approach toward building team resilience. Here are three simple techniques that can help. 1. Be An Ally, Not A Critic To build workers’ resilience, you need to buffer their collective stress. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic have confirmed that social support is essential for stress management within and among groups.

3. Let Trusted Teammates Choose Their Duties While inflexible, overstressed workers don’t manage crises very well, more resilient people function better collectively, sharing the pressures of change and uncertainty among themselves. But it’s up to leaders to give their team members the latitude required to form that group resilience. Communicate the company’s end goals, then step back and encourage employees to work toward them in self-directed ways. Office-bound teams should visit job sites or clients’ headquarters so they can see and hear about their impact firsthand. To this end, content platform Medium has gone holacratic, crafting a self-directed environment where change comes rapidly and employees make autonomous decisions. According to Medium’s Jason Stirman, the structure has boosted employees’ productivity, reduced stress, and improved communication. Holacracy isn’t for every organization, but all leaders should afford their most trusted employees the flexibility to choose how to execute their own duties. Newer employees might need more direction at first, but veteran team members know what needs to be done, and how they can contribute. Sometimes the most supportive thing you can do is step back. The skills your employees can gain when you do will serve all of you better when the going gets tough.

Luis Gallardo is CEO of Thinking Heads, a multinational team specializing in strategic leadership positioning. He previously served as the president of brand marketing at Burson-Marsteller for EMEA, as well as director of global brand strategy at BAV Consulting.