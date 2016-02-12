From Being Well-Liked To Acing The Tech Interview: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned why asking questions can improve our success, how to knock the tech interview out of the park, and why stress is something of a myth.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of February 8:

Many of us hesitate to ask questions, fearing we’ll look ignorant or worse. But holding back could be hurting us. According to the latest research, inquisitive people are typically perceived to be smart and engaged.

Gayle Laakmann McDowell first interviewed at Microsoft more than a decade ago. Since then, she’s held positions there and at Apple and Google. She’s also literally written the book on how to ace the tech interview, and this week, she shares a few of her tips.

Sure, it’s nice to be liked, but it turns out it can also advance your career by expanding your network of contacts and improving how collaborative you’re seen to be. This week we picked up seven strategies for boosting your likability.

According to one expert, what we typically call “stress” is actually just our fear-response system kicking into gear. That means that trying to manage stress only treats the symptoms, not the disease. When it comes to de-stressing, the only thing we have to fear may be fear itself.

Geneticists at 23andMe studied survey results from more than 135,000 individuals and found what they believe to be evidence of a link between our genes and whether we function better in the morning or at night.