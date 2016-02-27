How Drones Are Transforming The Way You Shop For Real Estate

Your local real-estate agent might have a new trick up their sleeve very soon: Using drones for aerial photography of sprawling properties. The practice is increasingly commonplace in other countries, and the national trade association for real-estate agents has written up a set of guidelines for agents looking for their own personal eye in the sky.

Drone photography is far cheaper than the next cheapest alternative–helicopters–and much easier to implement in terms of logistics and planning. Stephanie Spear, an attorney at the National Association of Realtors who works on the issue, told Fast Company that the demand for drone photography is simple: Many properties, especially commercial facilities or rural tracts of land, don’t necessarily photograph well on the ground. In late 2015, the NAR issued a FAQ and a sort of best practices guide for real-estate agents who want to use drones.

And, as the FAA streamlines their rules, expect many more real-estate agents to use drones in the future.

The FAA currently allows commercial, for-profit drone use under limited circumstances and through a complicated registration process; however, the agency is reportedly working on a more streamlined process for registration and permission with a wide variety of stakeholders. In the meantime, private companies are waiting; Spear says that to come up with their guidelines for real-estate agents interested in drones, the NAR had to work with both policy and legal counsel and the FAA itself. In recent congressional testimony, the NAR’s president at the time, Chris Polychron, said the organization and its members were “excited” about the commercial use of drones and called for federal regulations allowing clear and unambiguous use of UAVs for for-profit aerial photography.

“Drone technology offers a tremendous opportunity for the business of real estate and the broader economy. That’s why NAR continues to support the integration of drones into the National Airspace and a regulatory landscape that allows for the responsible commercial use of drones,“ said the NAR’s current president, Tom Salomone, in a statement emailed to Fast Company.

Currently, many real-estate agents are believed to be using drones without seeking formal government approval in a sort of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” situation. The first agent believed to have sought government approval for UAV photography is Douglas Trudeau of Arizona’s Tierra Antigua realty, who obtained permission to “to fly a Phantom 2 Vision+ quadcopter to enhance academic community awareness and augment real-estate listing videos.” The Phantom 2 Vision+ is part of a larger family of DJI Phantom drones increasingly used by commercial customers thanks to their relatively low price points and ease of use.

A rich industry exists of third parties working with commercial clients to produce and leverage drone photography. At the recent International Drone Expo, a trade show in Los Angeles, approximately one-third of the booths were dedicated to small startups offering to help existing companies with FAA reporting requirements, image analysis needs, and consulting services.