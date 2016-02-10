Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out Against Marc Andreessen’s “Deeply Upsetting” Comments

On Tuesday night, Andreessen took to Twitter to opine that Indian regulators should not have banned Free Basics, Facebook’s free app offering limited Internet access. In response to a Twitter user who compared Free Basics to “Internet colonialism,” Andreessen insinuated that the Indian economy had tanked as a result of the country’s anti-colonial policies. In doing so, the venture capitalist further marred Free Basics’s reputation—which has already taken a beating in India—by pairing it with the notion of colonialism.

Zuckerberg was quick to distance himself—and Facebook—from Andreessen’s tone-deaf comments. “I want to respond to Marc Andreessen’s comments about India yesterday,” he wrote in his post. “I found the comments deeply upsetting, and they do not represent the way Facebook or I think at all.”

He reiterated Facebook’s relationship with India, which has taken a hit following the country’s rejection of Free Basics. “As our community in India has grown, I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for the need to understand India’s history and culture,” he wrote. “I’ve been inspired by how much progress India has made in building a strong nation and the largest democracy in the world, and I look forward to strengthening my connection to the country.”

Here is Zuckerberg’s full post: