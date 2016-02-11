Pandora Rakes In $1.16 Billion Ahead Of Its Biggest Changes Ever

Internet radio is officially a billion-dollar business. In 2015, Pandora made $1.16 billion from its 10-year-old personalized Internet radio platform, the company reported Thursday as part of its fourth-quarter earnings release. That’s a 26% increase in revenue over last year. So why is the company looking to chart a very different course over the next few years?

The answer lies, in part, in some of the other numbers Pandora revealed in its earnings report: While revenue is growing, its content content costs are still very high at $610 million for the year. Meanwhile, its audience shrunk slightly from last year, landing at 81.1 million listeners. All told, Pandora lost $170 million.

The news comes just hours after a New York Times report that Pandora has hired Morgan Stanley to help it find a potential buyer. The company has, quite naturally, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the competition won’t stop heating up. If Spotify’s growing popularity weren’t enough of a force to reckon with, Apple launched Apple Music last summer, reportedly nabbing 10 million subscribers in a matter of months. Having failed to reduce its hefty royalty costs in recent years, Pandora continues to operate a challenging business.

But Pandora has a plan. Recognizing the threat posed by on-demand subscription services like Spotify and Apple Music, the company acquired the assets of subscription service Rdio late last year. Pandora is now busy integrating 96 members of the Rdio team into its operation and mocking up the next iteration of Pandora: an Internet radio service with an “all-you-can-stream” on-demand music subscription option.

While on-demand streaming is a tricky business model in its own right, Pandora recognizes the larger trend in the music industry. Paid subscriptions are generating more money than the ad-supported model that fuels the bulk of Pandora’s current business. So while $1.16 billion is no small sum, the company realizes there’s much more to be made, especially if it can extend its business beyond Internet radio.

Pandora is also getting more serious about its role in the live music industry. Having already successfully helped bands plan tours, book shows, and sell tickets, the company is planning to ramp up these kinds of efforts. In addition to getting more involved in booking shows (and possibly using some of its blue chip advertiser relationships to help make money from concerts), Pandora plans to become a competitor to Ticketmaster. Its acquisition of ticket-selling service TicketFly last year will help Pandora generate a new stream of revenue that isn’t burdened by licensing costs.