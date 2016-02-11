Inside The Facebook Group Of Undecideds Asking Questions At Tonight’s Debate

In recent election cycles, it’s become common for debates to tap the power of social media, with questions posed by Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook users. But tonight’s Democratic debate in Milwaukee takes that trend to a whole new level.

To include more voices in the debate, PBS Newshour has assembled a Facebook group of about 70 undecided voters from primary states to discuss the key issues in this election cycle.

Members of the group have been discussing the issues for several months now, and that will prompt some of PBS’s debate questions for Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton on Thursday night.

PBS correspondent and weekend anchor Hari Sreenivasan has been moderating the group and will help determine the debate questions drawn from the group’s discussions.

“We’ve fielded several questions already, but we don’t know exactly which ones will be asked, but there’s a decent chance they will make it to the stage,” Sreenivasan said.

Debate moderators Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff will have a lot to say about the choice of questions asked during the debate. “They might dovetail into what Gwen and Judy have been thinking,” Sreenivasan said, or the moderators might take follow-up questions from the group that seem to fit in with the flow of the discussion.

As you might expect, PBS NewsHour will stick closely to substantive questions and will not allow the Facebook tie-up to be a distraction.