Career Advice From A High School Drop-Out CEO

I’m a high school drop out. I’m also head of video for CollegeHumor and president of Big Breakfast , CollegeHumor’s offshoot production company. (Yes, I appreciate the irony.)

People always ask me, “Would you recommend that I skip out on high school or college?”

Let’s be clear about this: I don’t want you showing up to my house saying, “It didn’t work out, Sam. I will now make camp in the tent village in your backyard, among the other people you’ve ruined.” But if you’re going to do it—if you’re to make this trust fall into the arms or no-arms of a degree-less career—then here’s my advice.

College is a place where plans are formed, and so not going to college only works if you already have a plan. Also, ask yourself if what you want to do requires a degree. There’s plenty of things you can do without a degree, but dentistry is not one of them.

I told mine that I was into poetry, so they were thrilled when I decided to go into show business.

Even in this digital age, a lot happens by physical proximity.

I maintain that Dungeons & Dragons is an important part in the development of any human being’s imagination and social skills.