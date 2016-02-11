A Snowball Has A Chance In Hell With GE’s New “Unimpossible Missions” Series

A snowball’s chance in hell. Catching lightning in a bottle. Like talking to a wall. All expressions of either long odds or something that’s simply pointless to try. And, while Adidas might say impossible is nothing, General Electric is using a new digital short series to scientifically prove it.

Produced under the brand’s GE Theater content banner—the same as its hit podcast The Message—the new series, Unimpossible Missions, is just the company’s latest push to popularize its innovation in nonconsumer areas such as aerospace and health care tech by bringing it down to a more relatable level.

In “A Snowball’s Chance in Hell,” GE scientists use technology advancements from the company’s aviation, health care, power, and Global Research center to create a “hell-proof” container made from GE-engineered super materials. Three snowballs are put in 3-D-printed shells, then put into a container that is then covered in molten metal reaching temperatures more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

For “Like Talking to a Wall,” the scientists take technology normally used to monitor the health of machines by detecting microscopic vibrations inside of them and adapt it to sound waves allowing a man to read a story about the Berlin Wall to a classroom of kids 160 yards and a wall away.

And lastly, for “Catching Lightning in a Bottle,” the brand channels its inner Doc Brown to use tech for lightning strike testing—typically reserved for wind turbine and jet engine storm resistance—to harness 2 million volts to power a car.

The brand is taking a fourth Unimpossible Mission live today (February 11) on its Periscope feed at 2 p.m. EST—flying a pie in the sky with drones​. GE is also doing a global takeover of Mic to debut the videos in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.