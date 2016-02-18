4 Things You Say About Your Job That Can Hurt Your Kids’ Future Careers

Unfortunately, these conversations are hard to do well. “The biggest mistake I see people make is giving their kids the fundamental belief that work is a huge burden,” says Deborah Gilboa, a physician and parenting expert who runs the Ask Doctor G website. “They wish they didn’t have to go, of course they don’t like it, or even more, that nobody likes it.”

The problem with that is, “I would like all of my kids to be employed as adults. I think most of us would,” she says. If you want your children to view work as “filled with choices and chances to do something really good,” here are four phrases to avoid.

If your kid is whining about spending time away from you, it’s tempting to say you “have” to work, or that somebody has to keep a roof over your heads. But the truth is, “it’s always a choice,” Gilboa says. No matter what your finances, you could probably figure something out. More importantly, you don’t want to teach your children that you are a victim, and that they will have no say or control over their adult lives.

So when you talk with your kids, explain the multitude of reasons you work. “Some of it is about the money, and that is totally reasonable to point out to our kids,” she says. You work so you can afford some of the activities they enjoy. Chances are you like some parts of your job as well. You can tell the kids that you enjoy spending time with them and you enjoy what you do for a living. The two need not be pitted against each other. Finally, you can tell your children that “going to work is how adults make the world a better place,” says Gilboa. Granted, not everyone is a firefighter or teacher or some other profession where the connection is obvious. But all jobs have some meaning. If you work in customer service, you could explain to the children that “I got the opportunity to interact with 167 people today, and I treated each of them respectfully.”