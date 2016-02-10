Marc Andreessen Riles Up Twitter After Defending Colonialism In India

Venture capitalist and Facebook board member Marc Andreessen was, unsurprisingly, disappointed that India’s telecom regulator recently thwarted Facebook’s plans to expand Free Basics, the company’s free but limited Internet service aimed at developing markets. On Tuesday, Andreessen turned to Twitter to air his grievances:

When a Twitter user likened Free Basics to “Internet colonialism,” Andreessen copped to his characterization of Facebook’s Internet service—and added that the Indian economy had, in fact, been booming under British colonial rule. “Anti-colonialism has been economically catastrophic for the Indian people for decades. Why stop now?” he wrote, as seen in a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet, captured by Re/code.

Benedict Evans, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, jumped to Andreessen’s defense with his own take on the British Raj:

But Andreessen’s take on the Free Basics controversy ignores the harm British colonialism did to India’s economy. During a recent session held by Oxford’s debate society, eminent Indian politician Shashi Tharoor pointed out that India’s share of the global economy went from 23% to 4% during the 150-plus years it was occupied by the British. “We literally paid for our own oppression,” he said.

Andreessen’s tweets also highlighted why, on a cultural level, Indians have been so resistant to adopting Free Basics. The net neutrality argument peddled by Indian regulators is just one side of the story. Indians have a deep-seated distrust of Western forces that seek to “empower” its people—a sentiment that is steeped in historical precedent.

Entrepreneur and tech blogger Anil Dash touched on this in a comment on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s post about India rejecting Free Basics: