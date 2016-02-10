Need A Place To Crash In Chicago? How About Inside A Van Gogh?

Airbnb has been racking up a sizable list of unconventional digs: There’s the boot house in New Zealand, the bubble chamber in France, and the gingerbread house in California. Now the Art Institute of Chicago is throwing its own aberrant abode in the ring: a replica of Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpiece series The Bedroom.

Van Gogh painted three versions of his intimate quarters in Arles, France from 1888 to 1889, and to celebrate the first time all three works will be together in North America, the Art Institute of Chicago is offering this fully-functioning, $10/night, one-bed, one-bath lodging for two.

This room will make you feel like you’re living in a painting. It’s decorated in a Post-Impressionist style, reminiscent of Southern France and times gone by. Its furniture, bright colors, and artwork will give you the experience of a lifetime.

Learn more about the Art Institute of Chicago’s Van Gogh exhibit here and book a stay in a work of art here.