Samsung’s New Gear 360 Camera Is Ideal For Shooting VR Video

Samsung today unveiled a stand-alone consumer camera that shoots 360-degree still photos and videos that, among other things, are ideal for virtual reality headsets, including the Korean company’s own Gear VR.

Known as the Gear 360, the small spherical camera features two fisheye lenses that each have a 195-degree field of view. It works by pairing with an app on Samsung’s soon-to-be-released Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge (or other, as-yet-unspecified Samsung phones) allowing users to wirelessly transfer photos or videos via Wi-Fi. Users can also see a live view on the phone.

Samsung Gear 360

Software on the phone automatically stitches imagery from the two lenses together into 360-degree photos or video. The camera can shoot video with a resolution of 3840×1920 pixels, or spherical photos of up to 30 megapixels.

The app also allows users to share their photos or video–the latter by posting to YouTube or Facebook, both of which support 360-degree video.

At the same time, users can import videos, albeit manually, to a Gear VR. It said that one of the big reasons it built the new camera was to give users the ability to create their own content for the virtual reality device rather than relying entirely on the curated content the company posts to its Samsung Milk VR branded interface for the device.

In a separate announcement Sunday at Mobile World Congress, Samsung said it would bundle a Gear VR with all Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge pre-orders.

Samsung Gear VR

Samsung hasn’t yet revealed the Gear 360’s price or when it will be available, but a company spokesperson said the expectation is for a second-quarter release.