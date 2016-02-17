The Ultimate Guide To Saying No To Things You Don’t Want To Do

No. Not happening. Not on your life. Not now. Not ever.

If only saying no was always this easy. Sometimes it’s downright uncomfortable and difficult, so we say yes when we really want to say, “NO!”

“Declining a request is a balancing act,” says Leslie Shore, author of Listen to Succeed: How to Identify and Overcome Barriers to Effective Listening. “The decliner must take a moment and compose their reason for declining in a way that lets the asker know that the decline is final.”

The key is to phrase your answer with sincerity and respect, with words that fit the situation.

In business, the reason for no often has to do with workload, quality and priorities–reasons that are hard for an asker to challenge. If someone who in equal or lower hierarchy makes a request that you need to decline, Shore suggests responding with:

“Thanks for asking me, but I have enough on my plate and cannot take on anything else at this time,” or “Thanks for the offer, but as I am busy, perhaps [coworker] could help you, as he has the skills you need.”

If the request comes from your direct supervisor, saying no can be a little harder. Shore says your answer should also include a request for help or a reason that goes beyond your workload. For example, you can say: