Tesla’s New Model 3 Announcement Makes Investors Forget About An Ugly Q4

Before announcing ugly earnings numbers Wednesday, Tesla dropped the news that it will roll out a prototype of its much-anticipated new “mass market” vehicle, the Model 3, on March 31.

This seemed to have cheered investors mightily, as the Tesla stock spiked up more than 20% to $162 per share in after-hours trading. By 8 p.m. Eastern Time the price had returned to $157.50.

When the stock closed the trading day at $143.67, it had lost roughly a quarter of its value since the beginning of the month. The company’s stock fell 9% to $147.99 Monday, its lowest point since January of 2014.

Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) Street Actual & Estimate EPS – Last 5 Quarters

Investors had been worried about the timetable and production ramp for the new Model 3 automobile in particular, and about Tesla’s capacity for rolling out new cars in general.

The Model 3 will be Tesla’s first real mass market product. It’s expected to sell for as little at $25,000 after government incentives are applied. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his company expects to begin to “produce and deliver” the Model 3 “at the end of next year.” The Model 3 is expected to compete with the BMW 3-Series and the Audi A4.

In the fourth quarter, Tesla said it lost 87 cents per share, far more than the 10 cents per share earnings analysts had expected. It missed on revenues, too, reporting $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared with the 1.79 billion analysts had expected.