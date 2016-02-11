The 3 Questions Every New Startup Has To Answer (In This Order)

At some point, most entrepreneurs face what seems like a final impossibility–one roadblock so big that there’s nowhere left to go. But in the startup world especially, appearances can be deceiving. Sure, the sunk-cost fallacy is real, but so is the force of conviction. During a startup’s early stages, one of the most effective routes around seemingly insurmountable obstacles is to willfully ignore how difficult surmounting them will be and instead focus on taking small, practical steps forward.

How, though? In my own experience, I’ve found that you never get past one challenge by making a single change–it takes three. By tackling one progression point at a time, it is easier to move through the go-to-market process in particular without getting deterred or derailed. To do it, every new startup needs to answer these three basic questions.

Whether you are providing a product, service, or solution, it goes without saying that you need to make sure it works properly. This bears repeating, though, because many startups tight on funds try to launch too early, believing that they’ll just gather insights and iterate from there. Too often, that otherwise viable strategy becomes an excuse for shirking due diligence. You may refine your product later, but you need to focus on making it work before you can worry about how it’ll be accepted in the market or draft a strategy to sell it. No one will buy it if it doesn’t work—consistently and well.

At SteadyServ, my startup that offers data on draft beer inventories, we knew we had to get a sensor to sit at the bottom of a keg to measure real-time consumption levels, then beam it into the cloud so retailers could monitor it through an app. We could have focused our time right away on getting the data to sync up and fuss with the UX of the app, but before we could tackle any of this, we had to build the sensor itself—which took more than a year. Without solid hardware, we had nothing.

It works—congratulations! It’s only now that you should start to focus on why someone’s going to buy what you’ve built. What value does it add to their business or lifestyle? Does your customer believe that you’ll deliver that value consistently? What reasons might they have to doubt that whatever you offer is something they actually need or be skeptical that you can provide it reliably? If you’re offering data, for example, concentrate on the accuracy and what insights your data provide—not just on the fact that you deliver them.