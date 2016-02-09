David Robinson And Latrell Sprewell Give Very Different Life Advice For Priceline

Not long ago, Priceline launched a campaign sans The Negotiator to hype how helpful it can be for not only those big vacations, but also the quick little trips that come up in life. And sometimes the consequences of not making those trips can be devastating. Like marrying your cousin. Or getting life advice from… Latrell Sprewell?

Just ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, the brand’s newest spot (once again by agency BBDO New York) features retired hoops stars David Robinson and Sprewell, offering very different life advice to a little girl. For his entire career, Robinson was seen as a model–if boring–NBA citizen. Meanwhile Sprewell, himself a four-time all-star, has had his skills overshadowed by off court incidents like being suspended 68 games for choking a coach, and refusing a $21 million contract because he had a “family to feed.”

The ad plays up the players’ differences perfectly, the only surprise being why Sprewell would even agree to do it.