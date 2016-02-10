The 15-Second Films Taking Instagram By Storm

Shield 5 is a captivating new thriller that follows a wrongfully accused man on the run, desperate to clear his name. It has a lot in common with shows like Homeland and 24, except for one tiny thing: Each episode is only 15 seconds long.

Shield 5 is a new dramatic and cinematic series being released on Instagram in installments, just one recent example of what is being labeled as “social cinema.” It is the brainchild of British director Anthony Wilcox, who was looking for a quick project to work on while he finished developing a bigger feature. “I’ve done a few short things online as a director-for-hire, and the fast turnaround of those things excited me. I was looking for a way to do that, but telling my own story,” Wilcox told Fast Company.

Episode 1: “John Swift”

Wilcox began to look around for a platform that would work for his needs and meet his very, very low budget. “Instagram just seemed to tick a few boxes,” said Wilcox. “There’s a potential for a massive, global audience, and there was something fun about the 15-second restriction that weirdly appealed to me for some reason.”

He wasn’t sure if the idea would work; 15 seconds doesn’t give you time to show or say much. “The idea stuck with me, though, and I couldn’t quite shake it,” said Wilcox. He started to study film trailers and commercials and slowly realized how much drama you could pack into a limited time frame. He slowly came up with a basic framework of a big, cinematic story to be told on Instagram’s tiny screen.

To help usher the idea from daydream to reality, Wilcox teamed up with writer Adam Dewar to create a show for release on Instagram. “Adam took my very basic concept of a man on the run, up against everyone, and he came up with the story,” said Wilcox. Dewar crafted a story arc and broke it down into beats, which eventually became the 15-second episodes. Once they had a rough outline, they sat down to figure out what they could add to the story from characters to subplots. “We wanted to push the limits that we were working under,” said Wilcox.

Part of the appeal of the project was Wilcox’s “mischievous” idea of creating thrilling and dramatic moments for a tiny screen. “Instead of going to the trouble of making a feature film that you hope everyone will watch at the cinema, and they end up watching on an iPad or whatever, I thought it would be fun to flip that and make something really big for a tiny screen that hopefully people will think, ‘I’d quite like to watch on a bigger screen,’” he said.