Highlights From the 2016 Most Innovative Companies List

Business, at its best, has the power to make the world a safer, happier, more beautiful, and–dare we say it–cooler place to live. Fast Company‘s editors and writers spend much of the year composing our annual Most Innovative Companies list, scouring our sources for companies that are solving tough problems and using high-level creativity to lead their sectors into the future. The result is a collection of remarkable organizations that are truly disrupting business-as-usual across the world. Click here to learn more about all 50 of the fascinating companies that made this year’s list, check out the new issue of Fast Company online–and tell us what you think using the hashtag #FCMostInnovative.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement