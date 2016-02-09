What To Watch For In Tesla’s Earnings Wednesday

Tesla is set to announce earnings Wednesday as investors worry about the company’s new vehicles, manufacturing capacity, and cheap gasoline.

The luxury electric carmaker’s stock fell 9% to $147.99 Monday, its lowest point since January 2014. The stock is off almost 25% from the beginning of February, when it was trading for $196.94.

Investors’ chief concern is the rate at which Tesla can push new cars off the production line.

Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) Stock Price – 30 Days | FindTheCompany

Tesla was producing its most recent creation, the Model X CUV (crossover utility vehicle), which looks like the progeny of a car and and SUV, at a rate of 250 vehicles per week at the end of 2015. That’s well below its stated goal of producing 800 of the vehicles per month.

Overall, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based company produced a little more than 50,000 vehicles last year, but is said to be tracking well below the 500,000 vehicles it has said it wants to produce yearly by 2020.

So analysts and investors will be listening carefully for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to give guidance on how many vehicles his company will produce in 2016. If the company expects to make solid progress toward its 2020 goal, investors might stop running for the exits. However, if the guidance is well below the implied 80,000 to 85,000 production number needed to stay on pace, things could get ugly in after-hours trading Wednesday.