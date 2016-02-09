Will Patients Flock To This New “Find A Doctor” App?

Many startups have taken on the challenge of helping us find any doctor. But few companies are dealing with the complicated problem of connecting patients with the best doctor.

San Francisco-based startup Amino Health aims to do just that. The company has developed a tool to connect patients with a local provider who is their “best match.” The company is analyzing a massive volume of data to rank doctors based on how many patients they’ve treated with a particular symptom, ailment, or condition.

I met with Amino Health’s CEO, David Vivero, late last week, just a few months after the launch of the company’s initial product, its doctor-finder tool. Since then, I’ve been testing Amino, as well as competitor sites BetterDoctor and ZocDoc, in an effort to gauge its strengths and weaknesses.

What immediately stands out about Amino is its focus on the patient experience. The search process is quick, easy, and doesn’t require too much personal information. Amino only asks its users for gender, location, age, and condition or procedure. Health insurance information is optional.

Unlike its competitors, Amino ranks its doctors based on their relative experience rather than by location or number of reviews. For instance, when I searched for “pregnancy” in San Francisco, my first match was an obstetrician gynecologist who has seen 4,400 adults around my age for pregnancy in the past four years. I also saw the doctor’s “C-section rate,” and whether it was higher, lower, or similar to the average (in this case, similar). Once a patient selects a doctor, they can use the site to make an appointment.

But the major downside: Amino’s database of providers is still limited. When I searched for general practitioners in Palo Alto, Calif. (and didn’t include my insurance information), I only got back one result. Also, I didn’t see any data about death and and complication rates for surgeons. For information like that, I’d need to peruse Propublica’s Surgeon Scorecard app.



Vivero is aware of these problems, and stresses that Amino launched just four months ago. At this point, the company is still working on responding to feedback from its first users. The team is also still determining a potential business model; VIvero declined to provide specifics on that.