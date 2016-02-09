Apple Employees: Hackers Have Offered Us $23,000 For Our Login Info

Apple employees say they’ve been offered thousands of dollars by hackers who wish to obtain their login information, according to Business Insider . An Apple employee who works out of Ireland said hackers regularly contact workers in an attempt to bribe them for company information.

“You’d be surprised how many people get on to us, just random Apple employees,” an Apple employee in Ireland told BI. “You get emails offering you thousands [of euros] to get a password to get access to Apple.” The source told BI that hackers would shell out $23,000 to gain access to employees’ Apple ID login information, but apparently none have taken up the offers yet.

Hackers allegedly target newer employees, who they likely think won’t be as loyal to the company. “They look for someone who has jumped diagonally into a junior managerial position, so not a lifer working their way up, and not a lifer who has been there a long time,” a former Apple employee told BI.

Apple’s privacy and security measures make the company’s devices—and internal operations—more difficult to breach, but it’s unclear what information the hackers are hoping to retrieve by targeting Apple’s workforce. Access to employee information probably wouldn’t help much, since even Apple staffers are sometimes kept in the dark when it comes to new projects.

