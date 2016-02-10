Can You Get Fired For Having Postpartum Depression?

Depression. Anxiety. Bipolar disorder. OCD. These mental illnesses are not often thought of in the same context as a new baby. The latter is more likely to be linked with smiles and celebration. But recent research shows that these disorders or a combination of some can develop in as many as one in five women in the year after giving birth.

While mothers are at higher risk due to the biological changes of childbirth, fathers are not immune. A report that assessed 43 studies of a total of more than 28,000 fathers found that an average of 10.4% suffered from depression sometime between the first trimester of their partner’s pregnancy and the child’s first birthday–higher than the annual rate for depression in adult men.

Businesses are making progress recognizing the needs of workers with new babies. The recent raft of tech companies offering extended paid parental leave, a new platform designed to help ease the transition of employees to and from leave, and policies aimed at having kids onsite to help parents balance the demands of work and family are all helping the shift toward better work-life integration.

But the majority of workers still aren’t eligible for paid leave benefits through their companies, and those who do suffer from postpartum depression aren’t always able to take the time they need to recover. When you consider that women make up over 57% of the workforce, and Pew Research indicates that 40% of working mothers are breadwinners, Tom Spiggle, the author of You’re Pregnant? You’re Fired and founder of the Spiggle Law Firm, believes that postpartum depression and related mental illnesses will have an even larger economic impact on families.

Spiggle says that despite the new pregnancy discrimination federal guidelines issued in 2014 that highlight protection for pregnant employees under the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978 (PDA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), not everyone who is protected by the law knows their rights. And they also may not know of the latest screening recommendation issued by the United States Preventive Services Task Force that Katy Kozhimannil, an associate professor of public health at the University of Minnesota, called “an enormous public health need” in a report in the New York Times.

Spiggle says women who are affected by postpartum depression and ask for more time off are in a double bind. “The temptation here is clearly high for a manager, looking at the short term, wanting to fire an employee seen as a liability,” he states. “Imagine further that at work is a boss who would like nothing better than to replace what he sees has a liability [the pregnant or postpartum parent] with a 25-year-old man,” he says.

Fortunately, a woman or man in this situation may have some protection through the ADA, though sadly few people know about it, Spiggle says, because many think of disabilities in terms of physical challenges such as using a wheelchair. “The law actually covers anyone with a condition that affects a major life activity,” he says, including temporary disabilities such as depression and anxiety.