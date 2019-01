When the Girl Scouts was founded, it was only eighteen girls strong. Today, that number has grown to 2 million. Not only has the organizations’ numbers have grown, their business endeavors have expanded from bake sales and silent films to building a cookie empire across the nation. Still, the club’s mission has remained unchanged: empower girls, do a good turn to others, and sell amazing cookies.

Take a bite of this video and learn how the Girl Scouts of America earned their business badges.