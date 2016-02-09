3 Lessons On How Not To Pull A Red Lobster If Beyonce Boosts Your Brand

The day before the Super Bowl–during which brands pay millions in an effort to get noticed by the culture–Beyonce dropped her first new single since 2014, and in “Formation” name-checked Red Lobster.

The company says the brand was mentioned on Twitter 42,000 times in just an hour and trended for the first time ever. Because of all that Red Lobster love and this being 2016, people were immediately waiting for the brand’s response. What cheeky one-liner could they come up with to further cash in on the world’s biggest pop star singing its praises? Almost eight hours after Twitter blew up with its brand mentions, Red Lobster finally reacted.

And the response to that was overwhelmingly WTF.

It didn’t help when the brand tried to make up for it.

Now, the social faux-pas didn’t ruin everything as Red Lobster has reported a sales jump over the weekend, but it did do significant damage to its creative reputation and likely scared many other brands into thinking about just how they might respond in a similar situation. We spoke to three agencies about how brands can be socially prepared for the unexpected.

Sarah Hofstetter, CEO of 360i–the agency behind the ad-legendary Oreo blackout tweet during Super Bowl XLVII–says there are no hard and fast rules, and whether responding to something or deciding whether to chime in on pop culture, a brand needs to know itself before it can decide its social strategy.

“If there was a template, everyone would do it,” says Hofstetter. “That’s why the Oreo tweet won and so many others failed trying. It’s critical to take into consideration both content and context, the author and what their POV represents, and whether or not that’s part of your brand’s belief system.”