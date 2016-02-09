Want To Vacation Like Mowgli In “Jungle Book”? Airbnb Has Treehouses At The Ready

Vacationing in a treehouse may not be something many people (well, adults) have seriously considered but that could be about to change.

A new spot from Airbnb, which was created in partnership with Disney in advance of the April 15 release of its live action Jungle Book movie, makes treehouse life look pretty appealing. Using footage from the film’s new trailer, the 30-second long commercial cuts from Mowgli’s adventures to an exotic-looking jungle residence. Next, the words, “Love this?” appear on screen, followed by, “Live there.” as the treehouse shot turns into an Airbnb listing.

The ad, created by agency TBWA\Chiat\Day, is one of a new series under the “Love this? Live there.” banner. A second spot features daredevil survivalist Bear Grylls (Man vs Wild), who leaps out of a plane from 9,000 feet onto a tiny speck of a private island.

To make things even more attractive, the company is offering a reduction on all treehouses and private islands. The campaign is based on the premise that people choose vacation destinations inspired by places they have seen in movies and TV shows. It also builds on the idea that Airbnb rental properties are so diverse they provide much more than simply an alternative to hotels.

Two further ads feature a “Winter Wonderland Chalet” and a “Beachfront Retreat,” respectively.