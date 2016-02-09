Kickstarter Hits Major Milestone: 100,000 Projects Now Funded

Kickstarter has announced that its 100,000th project has been successfully funded . The project by photographer Adriana Groisman is called Falklands/Malvinas: One War, all Wars and explores the emotional wounds suffered by civilians and veterans of the Falkland/Malvinas war. The project crossed its $50,000 goal on Monday, February 8th at 11:29 p.m. EST thanks to support from 282 backers.

Voices of The Tempest by Adriana Grosiman

Groisman’s project joins 99,999 others that have been successfully funded since Kickstarter launched on April 28, 2009. In a blog post announcing the news, the company wrote, “In the 6 years, 9 months, and 10 days since Kickstarter launched, much has changed and much has remained the same. It still takes tremendous courage to step out on a limb, and try to create something entirely new. But from where we stand, the state of creativity is more encouraging than ever.”

To celebrate its 100,000 projects funded, the company has released a list of 100 statistics behind its success and the achievements of its project creators. Here are some of our favorites: