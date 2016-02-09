Kickstarter Hits Major Milestone: 100,000 Projects Now Funded

Kickstarter has announced that its 100,000th project has been successfully funded. The project by photographer Adriana Groisman is called Falklands/Malvinas: One War, all Wars and explores the emotional wounds suffered by civilians and veterans of the Falkland/Malvinas war. The project crossed its $50,000 goal on Monday, February 8th at 11:29 p.m. EST thanks to support from 282 backers.
Groisman’s project joins 99,999 others that have been successfully funded since Kickstarter launched on April 28, 2009. In a blog post announcing the news, the company wrote, “In the 6 years, 9 months, and 10 days since Kickstarter launched, much has changed and much has remained the same. It still takes tremendous courage to step out on a limb, and try to create something entirely new. But from where we stand, the state of creativity is more encouraging than ever.”
To celebrate its 100,000 projects funded, the company has released a list of 100 statistics behind its success and the achievements of its project creators. Here are some of our favorites:
- Time it took to reach the first 100 successfully funded projects: 121 days
- Time it took to reach the last 100 successfully funded projects: 3 days
- Number of creators who have launched more than one successfully funded project on Kickstarter: 8,539
- Highest number of successfully funded projects by a single creator: 94
- Number of countries represented by the backers of the project with the most international support: 169
- Distance between a given project’s location and one of its backers, on average: 2,317.09 miles
- Number of backers who pledged to those 100,000 projects: 9,088,422
- Number of successfully funded Music projects—the category with the largest share of projects: 22,133
- Number of creators who have won a Grammy for their Kickstarter project so far: 4
- Highest rank of a Kickstarter-funded album on the Billboard 200: 7
- Number of known marriages between a creator of a successful project and a backer: 1
- Number of Kickstarter projects welcomed into the MoMA’s collection of modern and contemporary art: 4
- Number of Kickstarter funded film projects that have been nominated for an Oscar: 11
- Number of films that have won an Oscar: 1 (the documentary Inocente)
- Percentage of Time magazine’s “25 Best Inventions of the Year” from 2013 through 2015 that started as successful Kickstarter projects: 20%
- Number of Kickstarter-funded video games you can play right now on the online gaming platform Steam: 150