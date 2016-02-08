Mark Zuckerberg Responds To India’s Decision To Ban Free Basics

On Monday afternoon, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to the decision by Indian regulators to ban the social media giant’s Free Basics app , which offers limited Internet access to people in emerging countries. The move capped a lengthy tug-of-war between Facebook and India’s Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI), which believes that Free Basics compromises net neutrality, the idea that Internet users should be granted equal access to all content.

In a Facebook post defending Free Basics, Zuckerberg wrote: “Connecting India is an important goal we won’t give up on, because more than a billion people in India don’t have access to the Internet. We know that connecting them can help lift people out of poverty, create millions of jobs, and spread education opportunities. We care about these people, and that’s why we’re so committed to connecting them.”

The controversy surrounding Free Basics is a result of Facebook having control over which sites are included in the app. In other words, the company’s notion of giving people free access to the Internet is to offer them an app that features only Facebook-sanctioned content.

Below is Zuckerberg’s post in full: