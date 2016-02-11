What To Do When Your Boss Tries To Be Your Best Friend

It’s natural to find friendship and camaraderie among the people you work with—after all, you spend more time with them than your own family. But sometimes, boundaries get crossed. Like when your boss tries to be your best bud, downloading intimate details of his home life or her awkward conversations with your boss’s boss.

You’re stuck listening. It’s your job, right? But this is probably the worst use of your salary ever. And you kind of want to gouge your eyeballs out with your pencil.

If you feel this happening to you, tread carefully, says Baltimore-based management consultant Joni Daniels.

“The boss has power over your resume and salary, so the ‘friendship’s’ distribution of power is never on an equal footing,” she says. “Additionally, like dating your boss, becoming too friendly can create friction between you and your coworkers.”

If you feel like your boss is pushing to be BFFs, take these three steps ASAP.

If what starts as friendly banter turns into your boss pulling you aside to sob about a date gone wrong, you’ve got yourself a problem.

Your boss is crossing a boundary by initiating this all-too-close friendship, so it’s up to you to remind him or her that there’s a line. Respond warmly but create distance from the jump, Daniels says. The first time this happens, try a simple, “I’m sorry to hear that,” then find the first chance to shift the conversation to give the hint that you don’t want to be a party to this kind of information. If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to speak up more clearly.