3 Reasons To Move For A Job Early In Your Career

Plus, many of today’s fastest-growing jobs in health care and technology, such as computer programmers, physician assistants, and biomedical engineers, are available in these big cities—New York, San Francisco, and Austin, to name just three.

But what’s the incentive to make the move—and more importantly, what makes the move worth it? We had career experts and millennials weigh in.

Let’s be real: Those student loans aren’t going to pay themselves. And with the class of 2015 earning the title as the most indebted ever, with steep student loan debt amounting to $35,000, financial stability is key.

Jonathan Deesing, a relocation specialist at iMove, an online moving company community, cites money and culture as the main motivators for millennials choosing to move.

“What we’ve found in our moving data is that young professionals value not only being paid well, but they also closely consider the company they’re working for,” he says. “Benefits, a notable culture, and a mission they can believe in can all incentivize a millennial to move for work.”

San Francisco, in particular, has been a hotbed for millennials in the past few decades, growing along with the burgeoning technology scene. “It is common to have been in San Francisco for under a year and expected that you’ve just arrived within the past three years,” says Leeyen Rogers, vice president of marketing for JotForm, an online form building company located in San Francisco. Rogers, a millennial herself, lists the top incentives: “Tons of career opportunities, thousands of companies looking to hire, higher salaries, and a world-class city.”