Why Baby Boomers Refuse To Retire

Five years ago, in 2011, the first wave of the oldest U.S. baby boomers reached the common retirement age of 65. Since then, another 10,000 each day continue to reach this stage in their lives. The U.S. Census Bureau calculates that by 2020, 55.9 million people in the U.S. will be age 65 or older, and by 2030, that number will reach 72.7 million.

Nearly half of boomers still working say they don’t expect to retire until they are 66 or older, including one in 10 who predict they will never retire.

How will all these aging boomers thrive in the 21st century? According to many experts on aging, it's increasingly by staying in the workforce, at the very least on a part-time basis.

Boomers don’t consider themselves old until around 72 years of age, claimed a Pew Research Center study. And most long-held culturally and historically embedded notions about how to retire are quickly becoming outdated. Many boomers no longer see themselves playing shuffle board, golfing, fishing and generally relaxing for the remainder of their days. Plus, age-related scientists now posit that a life overly focused on leisure and passive entertainment could actually promote poor health.

A 2014 study conducted by the Rush University Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Chicago points to living a life of purpose (identified as having a strong sense of meaning, which frequently comes from essential paid employment and/or volunteer work) as highly conducive to reducing one’s susceptibility to stroke, dementia, movement problems, disability, and premature death. In short, full retirement is not a smart or healthy option.

There is an expansive cottage industry that supports the opting-out-of-retirement boomer explosion. The AARP’s Life Reimagined site, for example, features a large variety of services focused on assisting boomers with remaining active in the labor force. Since 2006, the growing Encore.org, an organization known for “advancing second acts for the greater good,” has provided numerous services related to aging boomers, including “The Purpose Prize,” awarded to more than 500 over-60 innovators who have brought their skills and talents to communities all over the world.

A service in Phoenix called Experience Matters is an example of how third-party business entities are bringing together boomers and nonprofit organizations. As noted on their site, “Sixty-eight to seventy-six percent of the boomer population is in a position both financially and physically to engage in meaningful volunteer or skilled service opportunities.” Job sites that emphasize opportunities specifically for boomers are also a growing part of this promising cottage industry, with names like retirementjobs.com and retiredbrains.com.

“There are a lot of organizations all over the country that are coalescing around this working-longer theme and helping people figure it out,” says Chris Farrell, author of Unretirement: How Baby Boomers Are Changing the Way We Think About Work, Community, and the Good Life. “People are using different phrases such as meaning and money, passion and a paycheck, and this notion of reimagining and rethinking.”